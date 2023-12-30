The Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) will look to continue a four-game winning stretch when hosting the Utah Utes (10-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at CU Events Center. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Colorado vs. Utah Scoring Comparison

The Utes score 30.2 more points per game (93.3) than the Buffaloes give up (63.1).

Utah has put together a 10-2 record in games it scores more than 63.1 points.

Colorado's record is 10-1 when it allows fewer than 93.3 points.

The Buffaloes record 84 points per game, 27.8 more points than the 56.2 the Utes allow.

Colorado has a 10-1 record when putting up more than 56.2 points.

When Utah gives up fewer than 84 points, it is 10-1.

The Buffaloes shoot 49.1% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Utes concede defensively.

The Utes' 53.8 shooting percentage from the field is 13.2 higher than the Buffaloes have conceded.

Colorado Leaders

Alissa Pili: 23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46)

23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46) Ines Vieira: 7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 2 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54 3PT% (27-for-50)

17.8 PTS, 2 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54 3PT% (27-for-50) Jenna Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Kennady McQueen: 9.8 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (28-for-60)

Utah Leaders

Colorado Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/2/2023 @ Air Force W 74-58 Clune Arena 12/5/2023 UT Arlington W 95-74 CU Events Center 12/21/2023 Northern Colorado W 78-56 CU Events Center 12/30/2023 Utah - CU Events Center 1/5/2024 @ Arizona - McKale Center 1/7/2024 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena

Utah Schedule