Colorado vs. Utah December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (9-1) meet the Utah Utes (9-2) in a clash of Pac-12 teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Colorado vs. Utah Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Colorado Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colorado Players to Watch
- Jaylyn Sherrod: 12.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aaronette Vonleh: 15.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Frida Formann: 15.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Quay Miller: 10.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kindyll Wetta: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Utah Players to Watch
- Alissa Pili: 24.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Ines Vieira: 7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 7.3 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jenna Johnson: 9.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kennady McQueen: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.