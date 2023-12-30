Saturday's game between the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) and No. 12 Utah Utes (10-2) at CU Events Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-74, with Colorado taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Buffaloes secured a 78-56 win over Northern Colorado.

Colorado vs. Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Colorado vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 75, Utah 74

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes' best victory this season came against the LSU Tigers, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 7). The Buffaloes brought home the 92-78 win at a neutral site on November 6.

The Buffaloes have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

Colorado has three wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

92-78 over LSU (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 6

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 60) on November 12

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 92) on November 23

84-69 on the road over SMU (No. 104) on November 18

96-53 over Kentucky (No. 137) on November 24

Colorado Leaders

Jaylyn Sherrod: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

13.0 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Aaronette Vonleh: 15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG%

15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG% Frida Formann: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77)

15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77) Quay Miller: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Kindyll Wetta: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes average 84.0 points per game (15th in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per outing (161st in college basketball). They have a +230 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 20.9 points per game.

