Saturday's game that pits the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) against the No. 12 Utah Utes (10-2) at CU Events Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-74 in favor of Colorado. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Buffaloes won their most recent game 78-56 against Northern Colorado on Thursday.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Buffaloes earned a 78-56 victory against Northern Colorado. The Utes are coming off of an 89-36 victory against Weber State in their most recent outing on Thursday. In the victory, Jaylyn Sherrod paced the Buffaloes with 16 points. Alissa Pili recorded 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Utes.

Colorado vs. Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Colorado vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 75, Utah 74

Top 25 Predictions

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes' signature win this season came in a 92-78 victory over the No. 7 LSU Tigers on November 6.

The Buffaloes have one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Colorado has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).

Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

92-78 over LSU (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 6

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 61) on November 12

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 90) on November 23

84-69 on the road over SMU (No. 105) on November 18

96-53 over Kentucky (No. 136) on November 24

Utah Schedule Analysis

When the Utes took down the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, the No. 68 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 74-48 on December 7, it was their best win of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Utes are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Buffaloes are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 70th-most victories.

Utah 2023-24 Best Wins

74-48 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 68) on December 7

87-68 at home over BYU (No. 94) on December 2

117-72 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 165) on November 19

96-60 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 215) on December 16

89-36 at home over Weber State (No. 277) on December 21

Colorado Leaders

Sherrod: 13 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

13 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Aaronette Vonleh: 15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG%

15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG% Frida Formann: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77)

15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77) Quay Miller: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Kindyll Wetta: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Utah Leaders

Pili: 23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46)

23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46) Ines Vieira: 7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 2 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54 3PT% (27-for-50)

17.8 PTS, 2 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54 3PT% (27-for-50) Jenna Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Kennady McQueen: 9.8 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (28-for-60)

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes average 84 points per game (15th in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per outing (164th in college basketball). They have a +230 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 20.9 points per game.

Utah Performance Insights

The Utes outscore opponents by 37.1 points per game (posting 93.3 points per game, third in college basketball, and allowing 56.2 per outing, 52nd in college basketball) and have a +446 scoring differential.

The Utes are scoring more points at home (97.7 per game) than on the road (87).

At home Utah is giving up 45.8 points per game, 16.5 fewer points than it is on the road (62.3).

