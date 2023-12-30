Saturday's game at CU Events Center has the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) taking on the No. 12 Utah Utes (10-2) at 3:00 PM ET (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 75-74 win for Colorado, so expect a tight matchup.

The Buffaloes are coming off of a 78-56 victory over Northern Colorado in their most recent outing on Thursday.

The Buffaloes are coming off of a 78-56 victory over Northern Colorado in their most recent outing on Thursday. The Utes head into this contest after an 89-36 victory over Weber State on Thursday. Jaylyn Sherrod totaled 16 points, three rebounds and four assists for the Buffaloes. Alissa Pili put up 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Utes.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado vs. Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 75, Utah 74

Top 25 Predictions

Colorado Schedule Analysis

On November 6, the Buffaloes registered their best win of the season, a 92-78 victory over the LSU Tigers, who rank No. 7 in the AP's Top 25.

The Buffaloes have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Colorado has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

92-78 over LSU (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 6

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 60) on November 12

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 92) on November 23

84-69 on the road over SMU (No. 105) on November 18

96-53 over Kentucky (No. 136) on November 24

Utah Schedule Analysis

The Utes captured their best win of the season on December 7, when they claimed a 74-48 victory over the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 68) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Utes are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Buffaloes are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 70th-most victories.

Utah 2023-24 Best Wins

74-48 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 68) on December 7

87-68 at home over BYU (No. 94) on December 2

117-72 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 162) on November 19

96-60 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 215) on December 16

89-36 at home over Weber State (No. 277) on December 21

Colorado Leaders

Sherrod: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

13.0 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Aaronette Vonleh: 15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG%

15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG% Frida Formann: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77)

15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77) Quay Miller: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Kindyll Wetta: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Utah Leaders

Pili: 23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46)

23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46) Ines Vieira: 7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50)

17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50) Jenna Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Kennady McQueen: 9.8 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (28-for-60)

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes outscore opponents by 20.9 points per game (scoring 84.0 points per game to rank 15th in college basketball while allowing 63.1 per outing to rank 162nd in college basketball) and have a +230 scoring differential overall.

Utah Performance Insights

The Utes have a +446 scoring differential, topping opponents by 37.1 points per game. They're putting up 93.3 points per game, third in college basketball, and are giving up 56.2 per contest to rank 52nd in college basketball.

At home the Utes are putting up 97.7 points per game, 10.7 more than they are averaging on the road (87.0).

Utah allows 45.8 points per game at home, and 62.3 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.