Saturday's game features the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) and the No. 12 Utah Utes (10-2) clashing at CU Events Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 75-74 win for Colorado according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Buffaloes won their last matchup 78-56 against Northern Colorado on Thursday.

In their last game on Thursday, the Buffaloes earned a 78-56 victory over Northern Colorado. The Utes head into this matchup following an 89-36 win over Weber State on Thursday. Jaylyn Sherrod's team-high 16 points paced the Buffaloes in the victory. Alissa Pili's team-high 19 points paced the Utes in the victory.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado vs. Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 75, Utah 74

Top 25 Predictions

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes took down the No. 7-ranked LSU Tigers, 92-78, on November 6, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Buffaloes are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Colorado has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

92-78 over LSU (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 6

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 60) on November 12

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 92) on November 23

84-69 on the road over SMU (No. 106) on November 18

96-53 over Kentucky (No. 136) on November 24

Utah Schedule Analysis

On December 7, the Utes picked up their signature win of the season, a 74-48 victory over the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, a top 100 team (No. 69), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Utes are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

The Buffaloes have tied for the 63rd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (two).

Utah 2023-24 Best Wins

74-48 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 69) on December 7

87-68 at home over BYU (No. 94) on December 2

117-72 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 159) on November 19

96-60 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 215) on December 16

89-36 at home over Weber State (No. 276) on December 21

Colorado Leaders

Sherrod: 13.0 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

13.0 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Aaronette Vonleh: 15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG%

15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG% Frida Formann: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77)

15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77) Quay Miller: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Kindyll Wetta: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Utah Leaders

Pili: 23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46)

23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46) Ines Vieira: 7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50)

17.8 PTS, 2.0 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54.0 3PT% (27-for-50) Jenna Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Kennady McQueen: 9.8 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (28-for-60)

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes have a +230 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.9 points per game. They're putting up 84.0 points per game to rank 15th in college basketball and are giving up 63.1 per outing to rank 160th in college basketball.

Utah Performance Insights

The Utes have a +446 scoring differential, topping opponents by 37.1 points per game. They're putting up 93.3 points per game, third in college basketball, and are allowing 56.2 per contest to rank 51st in college basketball.

At home, the Utes score 97.7 points per game. On the road, they score 87.0.

In 2023-24 Utah is giving up 16.5 fewer points per game at home (45.8) than on the road (62.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.