Saturday's contest between the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) and No. 12 Utah Utes (10-2) matching up at CU Events Center has a projected final score of 75-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on December 30.

In their last time out, the Buffaloes won on Thursday 78-56 over Northern Colorado.

The Utes are coming off of an 89-36 win over Weber State in their last outing on Thursday. In the Buffaloes' win, Jaylyn Sherrod led the way with a team-high 16 points (adding three rebounds and four assists). Alissa Pili's team-leading 19 points paced the Utes in the win.

Colorado vs. Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Pac-12 Mountain Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Colorado vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 75, Utah 74

Top 25 Predictions

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes' best win of the season came in a 92-78 victory against the No. 7 LSU Tigers on November 6.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Buffaloes are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Colorado is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

92-78 over LSU (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 6

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 60) on November 12

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 91) on November 23

84-69 on the road over SMU (No. 106) on November 18

96-53 over Kentucky (No. 137) on November 24

Utah Schedule Analysis

The Utes' best victory of the season came against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, a top 100 team (No. 68), according to our computer rankings. The Utes claimed the 74-48 road win on December 7.

The Utes have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Buffaloes are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 63rd-most victories.

Utah 2023-24 Best Wins

74-48 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 68) on December 7

87-68 at home over BYU (No. 94) on December 2

117-72 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 159) on November 19

96-60 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 215) on December 16

89-36 at home over Weber State (No. 276) on December 21

Colorado Leaders

Sherrod: 13 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

13 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Aaronette Vonleh: 15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG%

15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG% Frida Formann: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77)

15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77) Quay Miller: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Kindyll Wetta: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Utah Leaders

Pili: 23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46)

23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46) Ines Vieira: 7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 2 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54 3PT% (27-for-50)

17.8 PTS, 2 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54 3PT% (27-for-50) Jenna Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Kennady McQueen: 9.8 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (28-for-60)

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes average 84 points per game (15th in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per contest (160th in college basketball). They have a +230 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 20.9 points per game.

Utah Performance Insights

The Utes put up 93.3 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 56.2 per contest (51st in college basketball). They have a +446 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 37.1 points per game.

At home, the Utes score 97.7 points per game. Away, they score 87.

At home Utah is conceding 45.8 points per game, 16.5 fewer points than it is on the road (62.3).

