Saturday's game at CU Events Center has the No. 8 Colorado Buffaloes (10-1) squaring off against the No. 12 Utah Utes (10-2) at 3:00 PM ET (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 75-74 win for Colorado, so it should be a tight matchup.

Their last time out, the Buffaloes won on Thursday 78-56 against Northern Colorado.

Colorado vs. Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Colorado vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 75, Utah 74

Top 25 Predictions

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes' best victory this season came against the LSU Tigers, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 7). The Buffaloes took home the 92-78 win at a neutral site on November 6.

The Buffaloes have one win over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Colorado has three wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Colorado 2023-24 Best Wins

92-78 over LSU (No. 7/AP Poll) on November 6

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 59) on November 12

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 92) on November 23

84-69 on the road over SMU (No. 104) on November 18

96-53 over Kentucky (No. 137) on November 24

Utah Schedule Analysis

On December 7, the Utes picked up their best win of the season, a 74-48 victory over the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, a top 100 team (No. 70), according to our computer rankings.

The Utes have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (one).

The Buffaloes have tied for the 64th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Utah 2023-24 Best Wins

74-48 on the road over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 70) on December 7

87-68 at home over BYU (No. 94) on December 2

117-72 over Eastern Kentucky (No. 159) on November 19

96-60 on the road over Southern Utah (No. 219) on December 16

89-36 at home over Weber State (No. 278) on December 21

Colorado Leaders

Sherrod: 13 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24)

13 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 48.5 FG%, 12.5 3PT% (3-for-24) Aaronette Vonleh: 15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG%

15.2 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 65.1 FG% Frida Formann: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77)

15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 48.1 3PT% (37-for-77) Quay Miller: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Kindyll Wetta: 7.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 49.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

Utah Leaders

Pili: 23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46)

23.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 69.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (26-for-46) Ines Vieira: 7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

7.2 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.3 STL, 46.3 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Gianna Kneepkens: 17.8 PTS, 2 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54 3PT% (27-for-50)

17.8 PTS, 2 STL, 63.3 FG%, 54 3PT% (27-for-50) Jenna Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

9.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 55.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Kennady McQueen: 9.8 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (28-for-60)

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes are outscoring opponents by 20.9 points per game with a +230 scoring differential overall. They put up 84 points per game (15th in college basketball) and give up 63.1 per outing (160th in college basketball).

Utah Performance Insights

The Utes put up 93.3 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 56.2 per contest (51st in college basketball). They have a +446 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 37.1 points per game.

The Utes average 97.7 points per game at home, and 87 away.

At home, Utah allows 45.8 points per game. Away, it gives up 62.3.

