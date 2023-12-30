The Colorado State Rams (9-1) face a fellow MWC team, the San Diego State Aztecs (7-4), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET.

Colorado State vs. San Diego State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Colorado State Players to Watch

McKenna Hofschild: 21.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 8.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 8.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Hannah Ronsiek: 10.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK Kendyll Kinzer: 7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Sydney Mech: 5.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK

5.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.3 BLK Cailyn Crocker: 6.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

San Diego State Players to Watch

Adryana Quezada: 15.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Kim Villalobos: 9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Abby Prohaska: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Jada Lewis: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Sarah Barcello: 8.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

