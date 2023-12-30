Will Colorado State be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Colorado State's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Colorado State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +8000

How Colorado State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 0-0 17 18 9

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado State's best wins

Colorado State captured its best win of the season on November 23, when it beat the Creighton Bluejays, who rank No. 22 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 69-48. In the victory against Creighton, Isaiah Stevens recorded a team-best 20 points. Rashaan Mbemba added 13 points.

Next best wins

88-83 at home over Colorado (No. 34/RPI) on November 29

86-81 over Washington (No. 42/RPI) on December 2

81-73 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 67/RPI) on November 6

86-74 over Boston College (No. 72/RPI) on November 22

90-80 at home over Denver (No. 147/RPI) on December 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-0 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Colorado State has two wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Rams have three wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Colorado State deals with the 19th-hardest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Looking at the Rams' upcoming schedule, they have 18 games versus teams that are above .500 and 12 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Reviewing Colorado St's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Colorado State's next game

Matchup: Colorado State Rams vs. New Mexico Lobos

Colorado State Rams vs. New Mexico Lobos Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 10:30 PM ET Location: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Colorado State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.