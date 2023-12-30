For bracketology insights around Colorado and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How Colorado ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 1-0 8 8 14

Colorado's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 6, Colorado defeated the LSU Tigers (No. 100 in the RPI) by a score of 92-78. In the win over LSU, Frida Formann amassed a team-leading 27 points. Aaronette Vonleh contributed 24 points.

Next best wins

76-65 at home over Utah (No. 12/AP Poll) on December 30

77-60 over Cincinnati (No. 90/RPI) on November 23

86-75 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 99/RPI) on November 12

96-53 over Kentucky (No. 120/RPI) on November 24

97-38 at home over Le Moyne (No. 138/RPI) on November 8

Colorado's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

According to the RPI, the Buffaloes have three wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, Colorado has six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the country.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Colorado has the 46th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Buffaloes' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games against teams that are above .500 and 10 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Glancing at Colorado's upcoming schedule, it has six games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Colorado's next game

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes

Arizona Wildcats vs. Colorado Buffaloes Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 8:00 PM ET Location: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

