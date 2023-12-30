Air Force vs. Fresno State December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Air Force Falcons (7-4) meet a fellow MWC squad, the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-5), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Save Mart Center. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Air Force vs. Fresno State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Air Force Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Air Force Players to Watch
- Madison Smith: 14.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Milahnie Perry: 15.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jayda McNabb: 6.5 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Taylor Britt: 4.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Keelie O'Hollaren: 10.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Mia Jacobs: 12.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Taija Sta. Maria: 9.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Keely Brown: 10.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kylee Fox: 8.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sydney Dethman: 7.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.