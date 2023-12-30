When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Air Force be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Air Force ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 0-1 NR NR 182

Air Force's best wins

Air Force, in its signature win of the season, beat the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine 54-51 on November 24. The leading scorer against Hawaii was Madison Smith, who dropped 16 points with six rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

68-60 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 244/RPI) on December 9

70-58 at home over Weber State (No. 292/RPI) on December 16

65-63 at home over Denver (No. 340/RPI) on November 6

83-61 at home over Army (No. 356/RPI) on November 17

Air Force's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Falcons are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Air Force has the 160th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Falcons have 17 games left this season, including six against teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records over .500.

In terms of Air Force's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Air Force's next game

Matchup: Air Force Falcons vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Air Force Falcons vs. San Diego State Aztecs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

