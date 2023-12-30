2024 NCAA Bracketology: Air Force Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Air Force be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
How Air Force ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-7
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|182
Air Force's best wins
Air Force, in its signature win of the season, beat the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine 54-51 on November 24. The leading scorer against Hawaii was Madison Smith, who dropped 16 points with six rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 68-60 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 244/RPI) on December 9
- 70-58 at home over Weber State (No. 292/RPI) on December 16
- 65-63 at home over Denver (No. 340/RPI) on November 6
- 83-61 at home over Army (No. 356/RPI) on November 17
Air Force's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Falcons are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most losses.
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Air Force has the 160th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Falcons have 17 games left this season, including six against teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records over .500.
- In terms of Air Force's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Air Force's next game
- Matchup: Air Force Falcons vs. San Diego State Aztecs
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
