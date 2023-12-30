For bracketology insights on Air Force and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +100000

How Air Force ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 234

Air Force's best wins

Air Force defeated the No. 225-ranked (according to the RPI) Portland Pilots, 80-58, on December 3, which goes down as its signature win of the season. Ethan Taylor led the way versus Portland, recording 16 points. Next on the team was Kellan Boylan with 13 points.

Next best wins

58-57 on the road over South Dakota (No. 275/RPI) on November 26

76-58 at home over Lindenwood (No. 310/RPI) on November 16

58-56 at home over Omaha (No. 340/RPI) on November 19

82-67 on the road over LIU (No. 350/RPI) on November 10

80-71 at home over William & Mary (No. 355/RPI) on November 17

Air Force's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-5 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Air Force has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country according to the RPI (five).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Falcons are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most wins.

Schedule insights

The Falcons have 18 games remaining this season, including eight against teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records north of .500.

Air Force has 18 games left this year, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Air Force's next game

Matchup: Air Force Falcons vs. Utah State Aggies

Air Force Falcons vs. Utah State Aggies Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 4:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV Channel: MW Network

