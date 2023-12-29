On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche match up against the St. Louis Blues. Is Ryan Johansen going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

Johansen has scored in eight of 35 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has attempted three shots in two games against the Blues this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.

Johansen averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.2%.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 111 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Johansen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:14 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:10 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:15 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 12:36 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:00 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 14:05 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-2

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

