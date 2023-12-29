The Denver Nuggets (23-10) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) are slated to meet on Friday at Ball Arena, with a tip-off time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Nikola Jokic and Chet Holmgren are two players to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Thunder

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT, BSOK

Nuggets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Nuggets topped the Grizzlies on Thursday, 142-105. Jokic scored a team-high 26 points (and contributed 10 assists and 14 rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 26 14 10 0 1 1 Jamal Murray 23 3 9 2 0 4 Peyton Watson 20 5 2 0 0 4

Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic posts 26.3 points, 12.4 boards and 9.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 16.3 points, 7.6 boards and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 39.8% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Reggie Jackson posts 12.4 points, 2.2 boards and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jamal Murray is putting up 19.9 points, 5.9 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's numbers for the season are 10.2 points, 2.6 assists and 2.2 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 21.9 11 8.4 1.2 0.8 0.8 Jamal Murray 20.5 4.6 4.5 1.3 0.8 2.5 Aaron Gordon 14.2 5.8 2.7 0.7 0.2 0.4 Michael Porter Jr. 13.3 6.4 1.2 0.4 0.8 2.4 Reggie Jackson 10.4 1.6 4.4 0.4 0 1.1

