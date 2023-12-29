The Denver Nuggets (23-10) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-9) at Ball Arena on Friday, December 29 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets are coming off of a 142-105 win against the Grizzlies in their last game on Thursday. Nikola Jokic's team-leading 26 points paced the Nuggets in the victory.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Aaron Gordon PF Out Face/Hand 13.6 6.9 3.4

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Jaylin Williams: Questionable (Hip)

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSOK

Nuggets vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3.5 229.5

