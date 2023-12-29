The Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. included, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 142-105 win over the Grizzlies (his previous game) Porter put up eight points.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Porter, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.3 13.3 Rebounds 7.5 7.6 6.4 Assists -- 1.5 1.2 PRA -- 25.4 20.9 PR -- 23.9 19.7 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.4



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Thunder

Porter is responsible for attempting 14.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.2 per game.

Porter is averaging 7.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 22.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Porter's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 103.7 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.9 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

The Thunder concede 113.6 points per contest, 14th-ranked in the league.

The Thunder allow 45.7 rebounds per game, ranking 26th in the NBA.

Giving up 26.8 assists per contest, the Thunder are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder are ranked 25th in the league, giving up 14 makes per game.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2023 32 20 11 0 4 0 0 10/29/2023 25 20 9 2 4 0 0

