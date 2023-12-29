For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, is Kurtis MacDermid a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDermid stats and insights

In two of 13 games this season, MacDermid has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Blues this season in two games (one shot).

MacDermid has no points on the power play.

MacDermid's shooting percentage is 28.6%, and he averages 0.2 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are conceding 111 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 17.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

MacDermid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 4:07 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 6:00 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 3:08 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 4:25 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 9:09 Home W 6-2 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 3:24 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 2:42 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 6:28 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 3:30 Away W 3-2 11/13/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 2:47 Away W 5-1

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

