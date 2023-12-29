In this season's Liberty Bowl, the Iowa State Cyclones are significant favorites (-7) over the Memphis Tigers. Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Florida will act as host on December 29, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 57.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Memphis matchup.

Iowa State vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Iowa State vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Memphis Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-7) 57.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-6.5) 57.5 -240 +195 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Iowa State vs. Memphis Betting Trends

Iowa State has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Cyclones have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Memphis is 4-6-1 ATS this year.

The Tigers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

