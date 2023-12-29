The Denver Pioneers (6-5, 0-0 Summit League) face a fellow Summit League squad, the Omaha Mavericks (5-6, 0-0 Summit League), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Baxter Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and is available via Summit League Network.

Denver vs. Omaha Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: Summit League Network

Denver Players to Watch

Tommy Bruner: 23.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

23.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Touko Tainamo: 17.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Jaxon Brenchley: 10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK DeAndre Craig: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Isaiah Carr: 5.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.2 BLK

Omaha Players to Watch

Frankie Fidler: 14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Davis: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Marquel Sutton: 9.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Tony Osburn: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Grant Stubblefield: 6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Denver vs. Omaha Stat Comparison

Omaha Rank Omaha AVG Denver AVG Denver Rank 240th 72.5 Points Scored 82.4 44th 128th 68.9 Points Allowed 77.7 315th 300th 33.5 Rebounds 38.9 87th 301st 7.4 Off. Rebounds 9.9 118th 222nd 7 3pt Made 8.1 131st 336th 10.5 Assists 13.6 181st 121st 11.2 Turnovers 9 15th

