The Omaha Mavericks (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) will welcome in the Denver Pioneers (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Denver vs. Omaha matchup.

Denver vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Summit League Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver vs. Omaha Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Denver Moneyline Omaha Moneyline

Denver vs. Omaha Betting Trends

Denver is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

Pioneers games have hit the over seven out of 10 times this season.

Omaha has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Mavericks' nine games with an over/under have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.