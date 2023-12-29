The Omaha Mavericks (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) will attempt to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Denver Pioneers (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Baxter Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Denver vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV: Summit League Network

Denver Stats Insights

The Pioneers make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (43.3%).

Denver is 5-1 when it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.

The Pioneers are the 69th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks sit at 269th.

The Pioneers put up 14 more points per game (83.5) than the Mavericks give up (69.5).

Denver is 7-5 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Denver Home & Away Comparison

Denver is putting up 93.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 75.7 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Pioneers are surrendering 10.5 fewer points per game (70) than in road games (80.5).

In home games, Denver is making 0.1 fewer three-pointers per game (7.4) than it is away from home (7.5). It has an identical three-point percentage at home compared to away games (35.2%).

Denver Upcoming Schedule