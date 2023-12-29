The Colorado Buffaloes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Washington Huskies (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The Huskies have also taken four games in a row.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Colorado vs. Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Colorado vs. Washington Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Colorado vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado Moneyline Washington Moneyline FanDuel Colorado (-7.5) 154.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Colorado vs. Washington Betting Trends

Colorado has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Buffaloes' 11 games have gone over the point total.

Washington has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

So far this season, six out of the Huskies' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Colorado Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Sportsbooks rate Colorado much lower (34th in the country) than the computer rankings do (17th-best).

The Buffaloes have had the 35th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +9000 at the start of the season to +8000.

The implied probability of Colorado winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

