Colorado vs. Washington: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
The Colorado Buffaloes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Washington Huskies (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The Huskies have also taken four games in a row.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Colorado vs. Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Colorado vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Colorado vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Colorado (-7.5)
|154.5
|-350
|+275
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Colorado vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Colorado has put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, seven out of the Buffaloes' 11 games have gone over the point total.
- Washington has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.
- So far this season, six out of the Huskies' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Colorado Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Sportsbooks rate Colorado much lower (34th in the country) than the computer rankings do (17th-best).
- The Buffaloes have had the 35th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +9000 at the start of the season to +8000.
- The implied probability of Colorado winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.