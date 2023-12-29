The Colorado Buffaloes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) carry a four-game win streak into a home matchup against the Washington Huskies (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12), who have won four straight as well. It starts at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Colorado vs. Washington Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes make 52.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 11.4 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

In games Colorado shoots better than 41.2% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Huskies are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Buffaloes sit at 96th.

The Buffaloes record 11.7 more points per game (86.2) than the Huskies allow (74.5).

When Colorado scores more than 74.5 points, it is 8-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado averaged 71.3 points per game when playing at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 65.4 points per contest.

Defensively the Buffaloes were better in home games last year, ceding 63.2 points per game, compared to 71.5 when playing on the road.

At home, Colorado made 0.2 more threes per game (6.3) than on the road (6.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (32.8%) compared to on the road (30.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Upcoming Schedule