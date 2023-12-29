Friday's contest that pits the Colorado Buffaloes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) versus the Washington Huskies (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) at CU Events Center has a projected final score of 81-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Colorado, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM on December 29.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Colorado vs. Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

Colorado vs. Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 81, Washington 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado vs. Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-4.9)

Colorado (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

Colorado has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Washington is 5-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Buffaloes are 7-3-0 and the Huskies are 4-5-0.

Colorado Performance Insights

The Buffaloes outscore opponents by 17.2 points per game (scoring 86.2 points per game to rank 15th in college basketball while allowing 69.0 per contest to rank 128th in college basketball) and have a +189 scoring differential overall.

Colorado wins the rebound battle by 11.5 boards on average. It records 38.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 96th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 27.2 per outing.

Colorado knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (195th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.7 on average.

The Buffaloes score 108.4 points per 100 possessions (ninth in college basketball), while giving up 86.8 points per 100 possessions (102nd in college basketball).

Colorado forces 13.0 turnovers per game (108th in college basketball) while committing 13.3 (295th in college basketball play).

