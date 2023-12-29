Colorado vs. Washington December 29 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Colorado Buffaloes (8-2, 0-0 Pac-12) playing the Washington Huskies (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
Colorado vs. Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Colorado Players to Watch
- KJ Simpson: 19.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tristan da Silva: 15.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- J'Vonne Hadley: 9.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 7.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Luke O'Brien: 6.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Washington Players to Watch
- Keion Brooks Jr.: 19.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sahvir Wheeler: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Moses Wood: 10.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Paul Mulcahy: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Franck Kepnang: 7.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
Colorado vs. Washington Stat Comparison
|Colorado Rank
|Colorado AVG
|Washington AVG
|Washington Rank
|25th
|85.0
|Points Scored
|82.2
|48th
|127th
|68.8
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|225th
|115th
|38.2
|Rebounds
|39.6
|67th
|176th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|148th
|209th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.0
|222nd
|9th
|19.3
|Assists
|16.4
|44th
|276th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|12.7
|249th
