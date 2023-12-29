How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Blues (18-15-1) will host the Colorado Avalanche (21-11-3) -- who've lost six straight on the road -- on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW will air this Avalanche versus Blues matchup.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche vs Blues Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Blues Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|Blues
|8-2 STL
|11/1/2023
|Avalanche
|Blues
|4-1 COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are conceding 108 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in league action.
- The Avalanche score the second-most goals in the NHL (128 total, 3.7 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) during that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|35
|19
|37
|56
|41
|17
|49.3%
|Mikko Rantanen
|35
|18
|26
|44
|17
|20
|54.8%
|Cale Makar
|30
|8
|33
|41
|19
|28
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|33
|16
|17
|33
|16
|13
|50%
|Devon Toews
|35
|4
|15
|19
|21
|22
|-
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have given up 111 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 20th in the league.
- With 101 goals (3.0 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 24th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 32 goals over that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|34
|13
|24
|37
|20
|27
|54.1%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|32
|12
|16
|28
|24
|22
|25%
|Jordan Kyrou
|34
|9
|16
|25
|21
|20
|33.3%
|Kevin Hayes
|34
|9
|10
|19
|13
|22
|57.9%
|Justin Faulk
|34
|2
|15
|17
|15
|19
|-
