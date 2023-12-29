Will Andrew Cogliano light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche face off against the St. Louis Blues on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Andrew Cogliano score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Cogliano stats and insights

In three of 29 games this season, Cogliano has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Cogliano has no points on the power play.

He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are giving up 111 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.1 hits and 14.1 blocked shots per game.

Cogliano recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:55 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:20 Home W 4-1 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 11:52 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:44 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 1 0 1 9:59 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:52 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:40 Home L 4-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:08 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:38 Away L 4-3 SO

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT2, and BSMW

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.