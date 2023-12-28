The Denver Nuggets (22-10) and the Memphis Grizzlies (10-19) are set to match up on Thursday at Ball Arena, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Nikola Jokic and Jaren Jackson Jr. are two players to watch.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT, BSSE

Nuggets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Nuggets topped the Warriors on Monday, 120-114. Jamal Murray scored a team-high 28 points (and added three assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 28 5 3 2 0 3 Nikola Jokic 26 14 8 0 0 0 Michael Porter Jr. 19 10 1 0 4 3

Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic's numbers on the season are 26.4 points, 9.2 assists and 12.3 boards per game, shooting 54.1% from the field and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr.'s numbers for the season are 16.5 points, 7.7 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the field and 39.5% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon averages 13.6 points, 6.9 boards and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Reggie Jackson is averaging 12.5 points, 4.4 assists and 2.2 boards per contest.

Murray averages 19.8 points, 4.0 boards and 5.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.0% from the field and 44.9% from downtown (10th in NBA), with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 21.6 11.2 7.9 1.2 0.9 0.8 Jamal Murray 20.3 4.8 3.9 1.1 0.8 2.5 Aaron Gordon 14.5 6.4 3.0 0.7 0.2 0.4 Michael Porter Jr. 14.5 6.8 1.2 0.4 0.9 2.5 Reggie Jackson 10.1 1.7 4.3 0.3 0.0 1.0

