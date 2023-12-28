The Denver Nuggets (22-10) will look to extend a five-game winning streak when they host the Memphis Grizzlies (10-19) on December 28, 2023. The Grizzlies have won four games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Grizzlies, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Denver has a 20-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 23rd.

The Nuggets put up 115.1 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 112.4 the Grizzlies give up.

When Denver scores more than 112.4 points, it is 16-3.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets post 120.9 points per game at home, compared to 110.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 10.3 points per contest.

Denver cedes 110.6 points per game in home games, compared to 109.8 away from home.

When playing at home, the Nuggets are averaging 1.8 more treys per game (12.8) than away from home (11). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (39.6%) compared to in away games (36.1%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries