A pair of streaking teams hit the court when the Denver Nuggets (22-10) host the Memphis Grizzlies (10-19) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Grizzlies are 7.5-point underdogs and will attempt to keep their five-game win streak going against the Nuggets, who have won five straight. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -7.5 225.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 225.5 points 14 times.

Denver has an average total of 225.3 in its outings this year, 0.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets have a 14-18-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has won 20 out of the 28 games, or 71.4%, in which it has been favored.

Denver has a record of 9-1, a 90% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Nuggets have a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nuggets vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 14 43.8% 115.1 222.4 110.2 222.6 225.9 Grizzlies 11 37.9% 107.3 222.4 112.4 222.6 223.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their last 10 games.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in three of their last 10 games.

When playing at home, Denver has a better record against the spread (7-7-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (7-11-0).

The Nuggets average 115.1 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 112.4 the Grizzlies give up.

Denver has a 14-5 record against the spread and a 16-3 record overall when scoring more than 112.4 points.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Nuggets and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 14-18 4-6 13-19 Grizzlies 13-16 4-3 12-17

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Nuggets Grizzlies 115.1 Points Scored (PG) 107.3 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 14-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-3 16-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-3 110.2 Points Allowed (PG) 112.4 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 8-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-7 13-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-9

