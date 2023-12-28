Nikola Jokic vs. Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (22-10) meet the Memphis Grizzlies (10-19) at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, December 28 beginning at 9:00 PM ET.
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT and BSSE
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Nikola Jokic vs. Desmond Bane Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Nikola Jokic
|Desmond Bane
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1746.9
|1100.4
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|56.4
|39.3
|Fantasy Rank
|3
|24
Nikola Jokic vs. Desmond Bane Insights
Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets
- Jokic's numbers for the season are 26.4 points, 9.2 assists and 12.3 boards per contest.
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game with a +159 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.1 points per game (15th in the NBA) and allow 110.2 per outing (fourth in the league).
- Denver ranks ninth in the league at 44.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 more than the 42.9 its opponents average.
- The Nuggets knock down 11.8 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.1. They shoot 37.7% from deep while their opponents hit 35.6% from long range.
- Denver forces 12.1 turnovers per game (24th in the league) while committing 11.4 (first in NBA play).
Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies
- Desmond Bane's averages for the season are 25.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per game (fifth in league).
- The Grizzlies have been outscored by 5.1 points per game (posting 107.3 points per game, 30th in league, while conceding 112.4 per outing, ninth in NBA) and have a -148 scoring differential.
- Memphis ranks 23rd in the league at 42.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 fewer than the 45.4 its opponents average.
- The Grizzlies knock down 12.9 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc (30th in NBA). They are making 1.2 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14.1 per game at 38.5%.
- Memphis forces 14.8 turnovers per game (fourth in league) while committing 14.2 (23rd in NBA).
Nikola Jokic vs. Desmond Bane Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Nikola Jokic
|Desmond Bane
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|9.0
|-4.0
|Usage Percentage
|30.8%
|30.2%
|True Shooting Pct
|61.7%
|58.5%
|Total Rebound Pct
|20.1%
|7.2%
|Assist Pct
|43.9%
|27.6%
