Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (22-10) meet the Memphis Grizzlies (10-19) at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, December 28 beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and BSSE

ALT and BSSE Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic vs. Desmond Bane Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Jokic Desmond Bane Total Fantasy Pts 1746.9 1100.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 56.4 39.3 Fantasy Rank 3 24

Nikola Jokic vs. Desmond Bane Insights

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic's numbers for the season are 26.4 points, 9.2 assists and 12.3 boards per contest.

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game with a +159 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.1 points per game (15th in the NBA) and allow 110.2 per outing (fourth in the league).

Denver ranks ninth in the league at 44.6 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 more than the 42.9 its opponents average.

The Nuggets knock down 11.8 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.1. They shoot 37.7% from deep while their opponents hit 35.6% from long range.

Denver forces 12.1 turnovers per game (24th in the league) while committing 11.4 (first in NBA play).

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Desmond Bane's averages for the season are 25.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per game (fifth in league).

The Grizzlies have been outscored by 5.1 points per game (posting 107.3 points per game, 30th in league, while conceding 112.4 per outing, ninth in NBA) and have a -148 scoring differential.

Memphis ranks 23rd in the league at 42.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 fewer than the 45.4 its opponents average.

The Grizzlies knock down 12.9 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc (30th in NBA). They are making 1.2 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14.1 per game at 38.5%.

Memphis forces 14.8 turnovers per game (fourth in league) while committing 14.2 (23rd in NBA).

Nikola Jokic vs. Desmond Bane Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Jokic Desmond Bane Plus/Minus Per Game 9.0 -4.0 Usage Percentage 30.8% 30.2% True Shooting Pct 61.7% 58.5% Total Rebound Pct 20.1% 7.2% Assist Pct 43.9% 27.6%

