Kansas State vs. NC State Pop-Tarts Bowl Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Thursday, December 28
Our projection model predicts the Kansas State Wildcats will defeat the No. 19 NC State Wolfpack on Thursday, December 28 at 5:45 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Camping World Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Kansas State vs. NC State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Kansas State (-2.5)
|Over (47.5)
|Kansas State 34, NC State 19
Kansas State Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Wildcats' implied win probability is 59.2%.
- Against the spread, the Wildcats are 8-4-0 this season.
- In games it is played as 2.5-point favorites or more, Kansas State has an ATS record of 6-4.
- The Wildcats have seen seven of its 12 games go over the point total.
- The average total for Kansas State games this season has been 53.9, 6.4 points higher than the total for this game.
NC State Betting Info (2023)
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for the Wolfpack.
- The Wolfpack have a 6-4-1 record against the spread this season.
- NC State has a 4-2-1 record against the spread this season when an underdog by 2.5 points or more.
- Out of the Wolfpack's 11 games with a set total, four have hit the over (36.4%).
- The average point total for the NC State this year is 0.5 points lower than this game's over/under.
Wildcats vs. Wolfpack 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Kansas State
|37.8
|21.2
|43.9
|16.3
|29.4
|28
|NC State
|26.8
|20.2
|30
|21.3
|22.4
|18.6
