The Thursday college basketball slate includes two games with a Big Sky team on the court. Among those games is the Eastern Washington Eagles taking on the Portland State Vikings.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Sky Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Eastern Washington Eagles at Portland State Vikings 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Idaho Vandals at Sacramento State Hornets 9:30 PM ET, Thursday, December 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Big Sky games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!