The Military Bowl will feature the Virginia Tech Hokies heading into a showdown with the Tulane Green Wave on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Virginia Tech has the 66th-ranked offense this year (386.3 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking 25th-best with only 322.2 yards allowed per game. With 379.2 total yards per game on offense, Tulane ranks 72nd in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 32nd, surrendering 333.4 total yards per game.

Keep reading to find out the info on how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane Key Statistics

Virginia Tech Tulane 386.3 (72nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.2 (58th) 322.2 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.4 (44th) 175.6 (46th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.8 (67th) 210.8 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.4 (69th) 13 (20th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (61st) 13 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (4th)

Virginia Tech Stats Leaders

Kyron Drones has been a dual threat for Virginia Tech so far this season. He has 1,994 passing yards, completing 58% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's rushed for 642 yards (53.5 ypg) on 146 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Bhayshul Tuten has racked up 727 yards on 155 carries while finding the end zone eight times as a runner. He's also caught 25 passes for 220 yards (18.3 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Da'Quan Felton's leads his squad with 667 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 38 catches (out of 73 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Jaylin Lane has caught 37 passes for 524 yards (43.7 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Dae'Quan Wright has a total of 366 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 28 passes.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 2,406 yards (185.1 ypg) to lead Tulane, completing 65.4% of his passes and recording 22 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 286 yards (22 ypg) on 98 carries with five touchdowns.

Makhi Hughes has carried the ball 243 times for 1,290 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Chris Brazzell II has totaled 44 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 711 (54.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 74 times and has five touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has collected 599 receiving yards (46.1 yards per game) and seven touchdowns on 33 receptions.

Jha'Quan Jackson has racked up 439 reciving yards (33.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Virginia Tech or Tulane gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.