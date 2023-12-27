Valeri Nichushkin will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes face off on Wednesday at Mullett Arena, starting at 9:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Nichushkin? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

Nichushkin's plus-minus this season, in 20:18 per game on the ice, is +10.

In 13 of 32 games this season, Nichushkin has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Nichushkin has a point in 23 games this season (out of 32), including multiple points nine times.

In 13 of 32 games this season, Nichushkin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Nichushkin has an implied probability of 36.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Nichushkin has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 95 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 32 Games 6 33 Points 5 16 Goals 2 17 Assists 3

