Ross Colton will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Arizona Coyotes play at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. If you're thinking about a wager on Colton against the Coyotes, we have lots of info to help.

Ross Colton vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +325)

Colton Season Stats Insights

Colton's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:21 per game on the ice, is -3.

In eight of 34 games this year, Colton has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Colton has registered a point in a game 14 times this year over 34 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Colton has an assist in eight of 34 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Colton goes over his points prop total is 40%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 23.5% of Colton going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Colton Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 95 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 34 Games 4 16 Points 2 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

