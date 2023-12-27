Crystal Palace and Chelsea FC hit the pitch for one of many exciting matchups on the Premier League schedule today.

Here you can find information on live coverage of all of today's Premier League action.

Watch Chelsea FC vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace travels to play Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in London.

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Chelsea FC (-145)

Chelsea FC (-145) Underdog: Crystal Palace (+425)

Crystal Palace (+425) Draw: (+295)

Watch Brentford FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers is on the road to face Brentford FC at Brentford Community Stadium in London.

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Favorite: Brentford FC (+105)

Brentford FC (+105) Underdog: Wolverhampton Wanderers (+275)

Wolverhampton Wanderers (+275) Draw: (+245)

Watch Everton FC vs Manchester City

Manchester City travels to face Everton FC at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

Favorite: Manchester City (-170)

Manchester City (-170) Underdog: Everton FC (+475)

Everton FC (+475) Draw: (+320)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.