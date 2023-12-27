Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Texas Bowl
The oddsmakers think the Texas Bowl between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Texas A&M Aggies will be a tight one, with the Cowboys favored by 2 points. The action kicks off at 9:00 PM ET on December 27, 2023, airing on ESPN from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The over/under in this outing is 54.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma State (-2)
|54.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma State (-2.5)
|54.5
|-130
|+108
Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- Oklahoma State is 7-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Cowboys are 3-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 2-point favorites.
- Texas A&M has compiled a 5-6-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Aggies have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2 points or more this year (in four opportunities).
Oklahoma State & Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas A&M
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
