On Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche square off with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Logan O'Connor going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

In four of 32 games this season, O'Connor has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in two games against the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.

O'Connor has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 9.3% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 95 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 15:13 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:37 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:44 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 6-2 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:06 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:02 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 17:35 Home W 3-2

Avalanche vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

