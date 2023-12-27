The G League lineup today, which includes the Mexico City Capitanes versus the Texas Legends, should provide some fireworks.

Watch your favorite G League team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

G League Basketball Streaming Live Today

Watch Long Island Nets vs Wisconsin Herd

Watch Indiana Mad Ants vs Memphis Hustle

Watch Greensboro Swarm vs College Park Skyhawks

Watch Motor City Cruise vs Windy City Bulls

Watch Westchester Knicks vs Raptors 905

Watch Delaware Blue Coats vs Capital City Go-Go

Watch Mexico City Capitanes vs Texas Legends

Make sure you're following along with G League action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.