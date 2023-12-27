Player prop betting options for Nathan MacKinnon, Clayton Keller and others are available in the Colorado Avalanche-Arizona Coyotes matchup at Mullett Arena on Wednesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

MacKinnon is one of Colorado's top contributors (54 total points), having put up 18 goals and 36 assists.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Senators Dec. 21 4 1 5 9 at Blackhawks Dec. 19 0 1 1 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 17 2 2 4 4 at Jets Dec. 16 0 2 2 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Mikko Rantanen has 42 points (1.2 per game), scoring 17 goals and adding 25 assists.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Dec. 21 2 0 2 6 at Blackhawks Dec. 19 0 1 1 7 vs. Sharks Dec. 17 1 0 1 4 at Jets Dec. 16 0 1 1 2

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

Cale Makar's season total of 39 points has come from eight goals and 31 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Dec. 23 0 0 0 4 vs. Senators Dec. 21 0 2 2 5 at Blackhawks Dec. 19 0 0 0 0 vs. Sharks Dec. 17 0 0 0 0 at Jets Dec. 16 0 0 0 0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Keller has recorded 12 goals and 18 assists in 33 games for Arizona, good for 30 points.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Dec. 21 1 2 3 3 vs. Senators Dec. 19 1 0 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 16 1 0 1 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 15 0 0 0 5

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Matias Maccelli is one of the impact players on offense for Arizona with 24 total points (0.7 per game), with six goals and 18 assists in 33 games.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Avalanche Dec. 23 0 0 0 1 at Sharks Dec. 21 0 1 1 2 vs. Senators Dec. 19 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Dec. 15 1 0 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.