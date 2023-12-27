When the Colorado Avalanche face the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Wednesday (starting at 9:00 PM ET), Nathan MacKinnon and Clayton Keller will be two of the top players to watch.

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

MacKinnon has been a big player for Colorado this season, collecting 54 points in 34 games.

Through 34 games, Mikko Rantanen has scored 17 goals and picked up 25 assists.

Cale Makar has posted eight goals and 31 assists for Colorado.

Ivan Prosvetov's record is 4-3-1. He has given up 22 goals (2.84 goals against average) and racked up 213 saves.

Coyotes Players to Watch

Keller's 12 goals and 18 assists in 33 contests give him 30 points on the season.

Matias Maccelli's 24 points this season, including six goals and 18 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Arizona.

This season, Nick Schmaltz has 10 goals and 12 assists, for a season point total of 22.

In the crease, Arizona's Karel Vejmelka is 5-7-2 this season, amassing 394 saves and allowing 41 goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .906 save percentage (27th in the league).

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 2nd 3.65 Goals Scored 3.06 18th 12th 3.03 Goals Allowed 2.88 11th 9th 32.3 Shots 27.1 30th 9th 29.4 Shots Allowed 31.3 22nd 10th 23.62% Power Play % 23.21% 11th 6th 83.33% Penalty Kill % 80.2% 14th

