Avalanche vs. Coyotes December 27 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:00 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
When the Colorado Avalanche face the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on Wednesday (starting at 9:00 PM ET), Nathan MacKinnon and Clayton Keller will be two of the top players to watch.
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 27
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Avalanche (-160)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ALT,SCRIPPS,ESPN+
Avalanche Players to Watch
- MacKinnon has been a big player for Colorado this season, collecting 54 points in 34 games.
- Through 34 games, Mikko Rantanen has scored 17 goals and picked up 25 assists.
- Cale Makar has posted eight goals and 31 assists for Colorado.
- Ivan Prosvetov's record is 4-3-1. He has given up 22 goals (2.84 goals against average) and racked up 213 saves.
Coyotes Players to Watch
- Keller's 12 goals and 18 assists in 33 contests give him 30 points on the season.
- Matias Maccelli's 24 points this season, including six goals and 18 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Arizona.
- This season, Nick Schmaltz has 10 goals and 12 assists, for a season point total of 22.
- In the crease, Arizona's Karel Vejmelka is 5-7-2 this season, amassing 394 saves and allowing 41 goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .906 save percentage (27th in the league).
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Stat Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|2nd
|3.65
|Goals Scored
|3.06
|18th
|12th
|3.03
|Goals Allowed
|2.88
|11th
|9th
|32.3
|Shots
|27.1
|30th
|9th
|29.4
|Shots Allowed
|31.3
|22nd
|10th
|23.62%
|Power Play %
|23.21%
|11th
|6th
|83.33%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.2%
|14th
