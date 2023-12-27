The Arizona Coyotes will host the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, December 27, with the Coyotes having won three straight at home, and the Avalanche having dropped five consecutive away games.

You can tune in to ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ to see the Coyotes try to take down the Avalanche.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

ALT, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Avalanche vs Coyotes Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/23/2023 Avalanche Coyotes 4-1 COL 11/30/2023 Coyotes Avalanche 4-3 (F/OT) ARI

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have given up 103 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.

The Avalanche's 124 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Avalanche have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 34 18 36 54 39 17 49.3% Mikko Rantanen 34 17 25 42 17 19 53.1% Cale Makar 29 8 31 39 19 28 - Valeri Nichushkin 32 16 17 33 15 12 50% Devon Toews 34 4 14 18 21 22 -

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 95 goals given up (2.9 per game) is 10th in the league.

The Coyotes' 101 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Coyotes have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that span.

Coyotes Key Players