How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 25
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 6:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets (21-10) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (15-14) on December 25, 2023. The Warriors have won five games in a row.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Warriors.
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- This season, the Nuggets have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Warriors' opponents have made.
- In games Denver shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 18-4 overall.
- The Warriors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 10th.
- The 115.0 points per game the Nuggets average are only 0.8 fewer points than the Warriors give up (115.8).
- Denver has a 12-3 record when putting up more than 115.8 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Nuggets are posting 10.4 more points per game (121.0) than they are on the road (110.6).
- Denver is ceding 110.3 points per game this season at home, which is 0.5 more points than it is allowing in away games (109.8).
- When playing at home, the Nuggets are draining 1.7 more three-pointers per game (12.7) than away from home (11.0). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (39.5%) compared to on the road (36.1%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Questionable
|Cervicothoracic
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Heel
