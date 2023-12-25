Monday's NBA slate features Nikola Jokic's Denver Nuggets (21-10) in a home matchup with the Golden State Warriors (15-14) at Ball Arena. The game tips at 2:30 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN

ABC and ESPN Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nikola Jokic vs. Stephen Curry Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Jokic Stephen Curry Total Fantasy Pts 1695.1 1060 Fantasy Pts Per Game 56.5 39.3 Fantasy Rank 2 23

Buy Jokic and Curry gear on Fanatics!

Nikola Jokic vs. Stephen Curry Insights

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic's numbers for the season are 26.4 points, 9.2 assists and 12.3 boards per contest.

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by five points per game with a +153 scoring differential overall. They put up 115 points per game (14th in the NBA) and give up 110 per contest (fourth in the league).

Denver wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.6 boards. It is pulling down 44.7 rebounds per game (10th in the league) compared to its opponents' 43.1 per outing.

The Nuggets hit 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league), while their opponents have made 11 on average.

Denver has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (first in NBA action) while forcing 12.1 (24th in the league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stephen Curry & the Warriors

Stephen Curry provides the Warriors 28.3 points, 4.6 boards and 4.4 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Warriors' +43 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 117.2 points per game (ninth in NBA) while giving up 115.8 per outing (20th in league).

Golden State ranks first in the NBA at 47.7 rebounds per game. That's 4.5 more than the 43.2 its opponents average.

The Warriors connect on 14.9 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league) while shooting 37.1% from deep (13th in NBA). They are making 2.5 more threes than their opponents, who drain 12.4 per game at 34.5%.

Golden State has come up short in the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 14.8 (27th in NBA) while forcing 12.3 (22nd in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nikola Jokic vs. Stephen Curry Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Jokic Stephen Curry Plus/Minus Per Game 8.6 0.1 Usage Percentage 31% 31% True Shooting Pct 61.6% 65.7% Total Rebound Pct 20.1% 7.4% Assist Pct 44.7% 22.1%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.