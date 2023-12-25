The Denver Nuggets, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope included, take on the Golden State Warriors on Monday at 2:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Caldwell-Pope, in his previous game (December 23 win against the Hornets), posted three points, two steals and four blocks.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Caldwell-Pope, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg
Points 8.5 10.0 7.8
Rebounds 2.5 2.1 2.4
Assists -- 2.6 2.5
PRA -- 14.7 12.7
PR -- 12.1 10.2
3PM 1.5 1.4 1.1

Looking to bet on one or more of Caldwell-Pope's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Warriors

  • Caldwell-Pope has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 3.5 per game, which account for 7.9% and 7.4%, respectively, of his team's total.
  • He's put up 3.4 threes per game, or 10.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
  • Caldwell-Pope's Nuggets average 99.8 possessions per game, third-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 103 possessions per contest.
  • Conceding 115.8 points per game, the Warriors are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.
  • On the glass, the Warriors are 13th in the NBA, giving up 43.2 rebounds per game.
  • Conceding 25.2 assists per game, the Warriors are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.
  • Looking at 3-pointers, the Warriors are 13th in the NBA, giving up 12.4 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL
11/8/2023 35 10 3 3 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.