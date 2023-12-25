Chiefs vs. Raiders: : Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 16
The Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) on Monday, December 25, 2023 in matchup between AFC West opponents at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Las Vegas is a 10-point underdog. The contest's over/under is listed at 40.5.
The betting insights and trends for the Chiefs can be found in this article before they take on the Raiders. The betting insights and trends for the Raiders can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Chiefs.
Chiefs vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-10)
|40.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-10)
|40.5
|-500
|+385
Kansas City vs. Las Vegas Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Info: CBS
Chiefs vs. Raiders Betting Insights
- Kansas City is 8-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Chiefs have covered every time (2-0) as a 10-point favorite or greater this season.
- Five of Kansas City's 14 games with a set total have hit the over (35.7%).
- Against the spread, Las Vegas is 7-6-1 this year.
- The Raiders are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 10-point underdog or more this season.
- This year, four of Las Vegas' 14 games have gone over the point total.
