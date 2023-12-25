The San Francisco 49ers (11-3), winners of six straight games, face the Baltimore Ravens (11-3), who are on a four-game winning streak, on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is listed as a 5.5-point favorite in the matchup. An over/under of 47 points has been set for this game.

49ers vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Baltimore Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-5.5) 47 -250 +195 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-5.5) 46.5 -230 +190 Bet on this game with FanDuel

San Francisco vs. Baltimore Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: ABC

49ers vs. Ravens Betting Insights

So far this season, San Francisco has compiled an 8-5-1 record against the spread.

The 49ers have an ATS record of 4-4-1 as 5.5-point favorites or greater.

San Francisco games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (50%).

Baltimore has nine wins in 14 contests against the spread this season.

Baltimore has seen six of its 14 games hit the over.

49ers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Brandon Aiyuk - - - - 63.5 (-118) - George Kittle - - - - 47.5 (-118) - Christian McCaffrey - - 83.5 (-115) - 31.5 (-118) - Brock Purdy 252.5 (-115) - 6.5 (-115) - - - Deebo Samuel - - - - 60.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Ravens Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Odell Beckham Jr. - - - - 39.5 (-115) - Lamar Jackson 220.5 (-115) 1.5 (+130) 59.5 (-115) - - - Gus Edwards - - 39.5 (-115) - 2.5 (-118) - Nelson Agholor - - - - 14.5 (-115) - Isaiah Likely - - - - 36.5 (-115) - Zay Flowers - - - - 46.5 (-115) - Rashod Bateman - - - - 24.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

